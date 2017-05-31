EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2058910" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Courtney Sims, 36, was hit and killed on March 25 around 6 p.m. when he was walking on the 10000 block of Bissonnet and Beltway.

The family of a man who was killed in a hit and run crash is making an emotional plea for the driver to turn themselves in.Courtney Sims, 36, was hit and killed on March 25 around 6 p.m. when he was walking on the 10000 block of Bissonnet and Beltway.Police said he saw a friend getting off of a METRO bus, and when he walked across to meet that friend, the driver of a dark colored truck hit him and did not stop.Investigators released a photo of the vehicle seen leaving the area.Video from the scene that day shows someone attempting CPR on Sims.Sims' family said they can't sleep until someone is caught."I miss my little brother. And whoever did this to my brother, I wish they would turn themselves in, have a conscience. Just have a conscience. There's no way I would hit someone and run, whether I would get in trouble or not," Sims' sister, Sheila Young said.If you know anything about the case or if you recognize the truck, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.There is a cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.