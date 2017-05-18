Two passengers were in need of emergency assistance on a flight arriving into Houston's Hobby Airport Thursday morning.The two separate incidents happened on Southwest flight 2233 from Raleigh-Durham that landed at the airport just after 7:30 a.m.The first happened before the flight took off when a woman reportedly hit her head in the airplane restroom. She received medical attention and was able to continue on the flight.Then, as the flight was landing, a 74-year-old man reportedly passed out in his seat. He received CPR and was taken to the hospital.We do not know his condition.The woman refused additional assistance once arriving in Houston.