Driver hits SUV and pedestrian before slamming into Pappas BBQ patio

Driver slams into SW Houston Pappas BBQ and injures 1 (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking into whether a driver was intoxicated when she hit a pedestrian and then slammed into a patio area of a Pappas BBQ restaurant in southwest Houston.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Monday at the restaurant located on Bissonnet at Centre Parkway.

According to police, the driver hit the back of a sport-utility vehicle and then lost control, hitting a pedestrian. The driver then crashed into the restaurant's patio area.

Customers inside said they hit the ground when the vehicle struck the restaurant.

One man said he went over to the driver and cut her out of her seatbelt.

"My prayer was that no one was hurt badly," said witness Robert Taylor. "And thank God that no one was on the patio eating dinner."

The pedestrian's condition was not immediately disclosed.

Two other people in the SUV were transported to the hospital for observation.

Despite the crash, the Pappas BBQ location opened for business as scheduled this morning.

