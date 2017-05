Houston Police are investigating after a driver drove off the freeway and crashed into a car dealership parking lot.A woman witnessed the car swerving and followed the car. When she saw him crash, she rushed to help and discovered the driver had a gunshot wound.It happened along the eastbound feeder road of the Katy Freeway near Kirkwood just after 3 on Saturday morning.The driver died, but no one else was hurt.Officers are investigating.