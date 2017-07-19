A driver is on the run after hitting two people on the Southwest Freeway feeder road, killing one of them overnight.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Bellfort.Police say a woman and a man were walking down the service road next to a sidewalk when they were hit from behind by a black sedan.The man was thrown over a barrier and into bushes. He was transported to the hospital where he died.The woman suffered minor cuts and scrapes.Police did not immediately elaborate on the description of the vehicle involved.