Emergency crews are on the scene of a warehouse in Baytown after police said a man in a truck crashed into the building.Baytown police said witnesses saw a man in a Ford F-150 just after 11 a.m. run a stop sign at Wade near Decker Road.The driver hit the curb, which caused the truck to crash into the corner of a warehouse building on the 3300 block of Wade Road.Police said the driver was thrown from the truck and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight.It's not clear why he ran the stop sign.No word on the driver's condition. Police said no one inside the warehouse was injured.The crash is under investigation.