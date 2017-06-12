NEWS

Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Baytown police said witnesses saw a man in a Ford F-150 just after 11 a.m. run a stop sign at Wade near Decker Road.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency crews are on the scene of a warehouse in Baytown after police said a man in a truck crashed into the building.

Baytown police said witnesses saw a man in a Ford F-150 just after 11 a.m. run a stop sign at Wade near Decker Road.

The driver hit the curb, which caused the truck to crash into the corner of a warehouse building on the 3300 block of Wade Road.

Police said the driver was thrown from the truck and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight.

It's not clear why he ran the stop sign.

No word on the driver's condition. Police said no one inside the warehouse was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentcar into buildingBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pulse survivors a year later: 'I might still be in shock'
9th Circuit Appeals Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban
3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Penn State frat pledge 'looked like a corpse' before 911 was called: Detective
More News
Top Stories
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Open Air Festival lineup released
Show More
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
More News
Top Video
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Open Air Festival lineup released
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
More Video