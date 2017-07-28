Driver causes officer to fall off from Southwest Fwy

Police say a suspected drunk driver apparently caused an officer to fall 16 feet from the Southwest Freeway overnight.The officer was one of two from Houston police's DWI Task Force who were on the freeway attending to a single-vehicle crash at the outbound U.S. 59 exit ramp at Newcastle just before 3 a.m. Friday.According to police, another driver struck the stopped vehicle and went around it. As the vehicle came toward the officer, he fell from the freeway.The officer was sent to Memorial Hermann in stable condition.Another officer at the scene had bumps and scrapes, but it was not clear how he was injured.Officers say a woman was inside the other vehicle. They are investigating DWI in the incident.