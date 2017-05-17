NEWS

DPS trooper involved in accident with two trucks in Montgomery County

It happened around 6 a.m. at the 11000 block of Calvary Road, just north of Willis.

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A DPS trooper was injured while assisting a driver in Montgomery County this morning. Two others were also injured.

According to DPS, the trooper was helping a driver with their vehicle near the intersection of Amber Wood Road and Calvary Road around 6 a.m.

While the trooper was jump starting the driver's truck, a Ford F-250 crashed into the truck and trooper.

The trooper and both drivers were being treated at Conroe Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and are stable.

An investigation is pending.
