Dog belonging to police officer euthanized after attacking boy

Father of boy bitten by dog talks about ordeal, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Montgomery County boy is recovering after being attacked by a dog.

Lyn Hamilton said his 7-year-old son, Julius, is still traumatized by the ordeal.

The attack happened Sunday evening at an apartment complex's playground in the 30000 block of FM 2978.

Hamilton said the boy suffered bites to his hands, arms and head.

In pictures provided to ABC13, you can see where the dog's teeth pierced the boy's clothing.

"He's got dog teeth marks all over his shoulder, pretty much all over the top part of his body," said Hamilton. "All of a sudden, the dog just attacked him. He didn't know what to do. He thought he was going to die."

Animal control officers said the dog was on a leash. They said the dog's owner claimed Julius ran up and spooked the canine. The dog named "Quinn" belonged to a Magnolia police officer who lives at the complex.

He is the department's K9 handler. Eyewitness News decided not to name the officer since he doesn't face any criminal charges.

Hamilton said the officer did not return to check on his son once he removed the dog. He said witnesses told him the dog ran up and attacked Julius.

"The guy never showed back up to take care of my son," said Hamilton. "That's the main part that concerns me."

Joseph Guidry is the director for Montgomery County Animal Control. He said due to the substantial bite wounds the animal was going to be a labeled a "dangerous dog."

Guidry said the officer decided to surrender him to the county.

The dog was euthanized and part of the animal carcass was sent off for rabies testing.

