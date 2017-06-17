HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Crime Stoppers needs the public's help to identify a suspect caught on surveillance video snatching a purse in central Houston.
The crime occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, at the Lockwood/Eastwood Rail Platform in central Houston. According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect pulled violently on the victim's purse, which was strapped across her body. The strip hit the victim's nose, injuring her, and her wrist hit the fence behind her as the suspect continued to pull on the purse strap.
After the purse strap broke, the suspect fled toward a nearby CVS parking lot and escaped in an orange Hyundai Santa Fe or Tuscon-model SUV.
He is described as a black male with eye glasses, an earring in his right ear and a short goatee. He stands between 5'8" and 6'0" and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff