Heat may have played a role in the death of a disabled woman whose body was found in the back of a van in Brenham.Officials at the Brenham State Supportive Living Center said the woman with intellectual developmental disabilities went unaccounted for yesterday.After searching for several hours, her body was found inside a van at the campus.The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died last night.Texas Health and Human Services said two employees have been reassigned to non-patient roles following the woman's death.DPS is investigating how the woman ended up in the back of the van.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.