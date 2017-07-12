BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) --Heat may have played a role in the death of a disabled woman whose body was found in the back of a van in Brenham.
Officials at the Brenham State Supportive Living Center said the woman with intellectual developmental disabilities went unaccounted for yesterday.
After searching for several hours, her body was found inside a van at the campus.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died last night.
Texas Health and Human Services said two employees have been reassigned to non-patient roles following the woman's death.
DPS is investigating how the woman ended up in the back of the van.
