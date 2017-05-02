POLICE CHASE

Man arrested after leading police on 10-minute chase on dirt bike

Dirt bike chase and arrest in Humble.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A dirt bike driver led police on a 10-minute chase before being arrested in Humble late Monday night.

The chase started around 11:30 p.m. when Houston police noticed the man's dirt bike didn't have a license plate.

The driver ended up wiping-out on Rotary Drive just east of Rough Neck. His face and head were injured and video shows him with his injuries bandaged. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say they found marijuana in his backpack. No word on what charges the man may face.

