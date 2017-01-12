NEWS

Detective: Mom made ominous social media posts before smothering child
Authorities in Fort Bend County say a Needleville woman has admitted to smothering her 2-month-old baby. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --
A 20-year-old woman has admitted to smothering her infant child after making ominous posts on social media, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says.

Rosemary Harrah of Needville is in custody and has been charged with injury to a child, but detectives say the charges could be upgraded to capital murder.

Fort Bend deputies were called to a home on the 12100 block of Mueck Road after receiving a tip that a child had died.

During an initial interview, Harrah told detectives that she had found her 2-month-old son, Lucian Angst, unresponsive.

Detectives later received a tip that Harrah had made posts on a social network for expectant women expressing that she wanted to harm her child. During a follow-up interview on Dec. 27 with detectives, Harrah admitted to causing the child's death on Dec. 11.

"She admitted to me that she placed a blanket over the child's face," Fort Bend County Det. Thomas Cantu said.

Harrah is currently being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond. An autopsy is underway on her son.
