It's human instinct to run away when you spot a gator, but Fort Bend County gators are now the ones doing the running.Multiple people have called deputies in the last week to report children throwing rocks and other items at gators at Kitty Hollow Park.The sheriff's office says it is illegal to do that and they would be happy to write your son or daughter a ticket for it.They also say this is going on at other parks in the area and if you see something, call deputies immediately.