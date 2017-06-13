NEWS

Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in NW Harris County

Sheriff's departments holds news conference to discuss meth lollipops

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Harris County investigators have seized $1 million worth of meth in kid friendly packaging.

According to deputies, they responded to a burglary call in the 9200 hundred block of Wallingham, in the Colony Creek subdivision on Monday.

Neighbors had reported a home burglarized when deputies stopped the two suspects. Harris County deputies say Evonne Mick and David Salinas had taken drugs from the home and had stuffed their trunk so full, it didn't close.



The meth looked like candy, much of it even shaped like popular Star Wars characters and Batman.

"It affects our entire community when somebody is targeting children like this," explained Lt. Ruben Diaz.

"I had asked a police officer, 'Why are you guys over here just for a little marijuana?' They said, 'Sir, we don't get in HAZMAT suits and get the SWAT team just for a little marijuana,'" said neighbor Rick Daniel.

"It's very very dangerous," said Lt. Diaz. "We wouldn't even go in there unless we're suited up from head to toe with respirators because you don't want to breathe that stuff."

