Deputies in Montgomery County said they are looking for a flasher who exposed himself to a woman inside a Porter Wal-Mart store.Surveillance cameras captured images of the man who was at the store Monday on Highway 59.He is described as a light-skinned black male with hazel eyes, and is believed to be in his mid 20s.He stands about 5 feet 9 to 6 feet tall. He also has a mole on his face and facial hair along his jaw line.Deputies said the man was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, grey sweatpants and a dark colored baseball cap.If you know who he is, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.