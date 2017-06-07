NEWS

Deputies: Man wanted for flashing his genitals at woman inside a Porter Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

In Montgomery County, deputies are looking for an alleged flasher. (KTRK)

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies in Montgomery County said they are looking for a flasher who exposed himself to a woman inside a Porter Wal-Mart store.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man who was at the store Monday on Highway 59.

He is described as a light-skinned black male with hazel eyes, and is believed to be in his mid 20s.

He stands about 5 feet 9 to 6 feet tall. He also has a mole on his face and facial hair along his jaw line.

Deputies said the man was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, grey sweatpants and a dark colored baseball cap.

If you know who he is, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newswalmartinvestigationmost wantedsex crimesMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family of Denny's fight victim asking for justice
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: report
2 dead, 30 injured in twin attacks on Iran parliament
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video
More News
Top Stories
Family of Denny's fight victim asking for justice
Crews working to fix hole on Highway 225
2 dead, 30 injured in twin attacks on Iran parliament
Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with FREE ICE CREAM!
Watch these kids struggle to use a VCR in honor of VCR Day
4 ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston
When does self-defense turn criminal? Experts weigh in
Show More
Father, daughter help save boy after playing near live wire
Teacher out after 'most likely to become a terrorist' scandal
Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
Kansas City Royals halt Astros' win streak at 11
Local chef and girlfriend face sexual assault charges
More News
Top Video
NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers
Local chef and girlfriend face sexual assault charges
4 ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston
What big rig drivers want freeway drivers to know
More Video