Deputies investigate 3 aggravated robberies in NW Harris County

Robbery at doughnut shop in norhwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery at two donut shops and one kolache shop in northwest Harris County that are likely connected to Wednesday's robberies.

Deputies said armed robbers targeted a Shipley's around 5:40 a.m. on the 10800 block of Spring Cypress, the Dunkin' Donuts on the 11500 block of the same road and the Kolache Factory on Louetta Road.

SkyEye was over the scene that showed the entrance of the Shipley's taped off by investigators and deputies at the Dunkin' Donuts and Kolache Factory.

Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video showing the robbery at the Kolache Factory. The video shows the terrified clerk forced to empty the drive-thru register. You see another worker in the kitchen with his hands up. The second robber then takes the money.

Back to the store front, a robber wearing a beanie follows the employee who hands his hands up. He told us that the suspect screamed, "Open them up! Open them up!"

The employee is seen int he video sliding his key card to open the register's drawers. The robber then takes hundreds of dollars in cash out of the register.

Investigators said the three robberies are likely connected to Wednesday's robberies that happened in the same area.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News showed you exclusive surveillance video from a Subway on Highway 249 and Louetta Road of a teenager, who deputies believe is responsible for as many as 19 robberies in the area, holding an employee at gunpoint and taking off with money from the cash register.
Deputies said a teenager robbed the Corner Bakery on Louetta Road and Subway on Highway 249 within 30 minutes of each other.

Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer will be live from one of the robbery scenes on ABC13 at 11 a.m.

