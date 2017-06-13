The Walker County Sheriff's Office says they discovered 5,255 marijuana plants on a man's property Friday.According to deputies, the owner of the property called authorities after he discovered the plants.Almost $8 million in marijuana plants and a makeshift campsite were found, deputies said.Investigators said a Hispanic male fled into a heavily wooded area after deputies identified themselves.The deputies were unable to locate the suspect. He's described as 6'2", black hair, last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored t-shirt, possibly in his late 20's or early 30's.Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 936-435-2400.