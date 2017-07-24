NEWS

Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage while having tooth pulled

The dentist allegedly did not call 911 after the child suffered a seizure.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County grand jury indicted a dentist after a 4-year-old girl suffered brain damage while in her chair.

The district attorney's office said Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson DDS., has been indicted for "intentionally and knowingly by omission" causing serious bodily injury to a child by failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.

The little girl was having a tooth pulled last year when her family said she suffered severe brain damage.

Her family begged for answers as to how a simple procedure went so wrong, leaving their daughter without the ability to talk, walk, eat or even see.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Child suffers brain damage during dentist's visit
Neveah Clark suffered brain damage after being sedated. The DA's office said Clark suffered a seizure, and Jefferson didn't call 911 for hours.

State records revealed Jefferson was suspended from practicing by the Texas Board of Dental Examiners after the incident.

