A Harris County grand jury indicted a dentist after a 4-year-old girl suffered brain damage while in her chair.The district attorney's office said Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson DDS., has been indicted for "intentionally and knowingly by omission" causing serious bodily injury to a child by failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.The little girl was having a tooth pulled last year when her family said she suffered severe brain damage.Her family begged for answers as to how a simple procedure went so wrong, leaving their daughter without the ability to talk, walk, eat or even see.Neveah Clark suffered brain damage after being sedated. The DA's office said Clark suffered a seizure, and Jefferson didn't call 911 for hours.State records revealed Jefferson was suspended from practicing by the Texas Board of Dental Examiners after the incident.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.