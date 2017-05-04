A dental assistant posed as a dentist, performing dental surgery after hours at a small clinic in Crosby, according to police.Horacio Munoz was arrested at Crosby Dental Center, charged with practicing dentistry without a license and delivering or offering to deliver a dangerous drug, namely Lidocane HCL.According to Eyewitness News sources, an undercover Houston Police Officer observed Munoz removing a patient's wisdom tooth for the price of $150. An informant working with law enforcement also conducted a sting operation, in which he allegedly made a deal with Munoz to remove three of his teeth and include a denture molding for $1,500.The real dentist at Crosby Dental Center, Jim Nored, told Eyewitness News he was not aware of any illegal activity going on at his clinic after hours. He said he received a phone call from police Thursday morning."I got a phone call, I don't actually know the details. I was a little bit in shock about it," Nored said. "Most of it kind of went in one ear and out the other."Nored said Munoz has worked with him at various clinics for the past 17 years."When I got to the office this morning, I visited with the rest of the staff and we determined that the best idea was to terminate or put on leave the employee that was involved, pending the outcome of the investigation," Nored said. "We'll all find out more facts probably from you and we'll watch the television to see what happens."Nored also said that if Munoz' dental assistant license had expired, he was not aware. He said it is up to the individual employees to maintain the proper paperwork.The Houston Police Department's Major Offender's Division is trying to find out how many patients Munoz may have seen illegally. If you have any relevant information, contact that division at 713-308-3100.