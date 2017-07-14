HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The family of the man seen being choked inside a Denny's is expected to be in the courtroom today as the Harris County deputy and her husband accused in his death go before a judge.
Chauna and Terry Thompson are accused of killing John Hernandez in May.
Terry confronted Hernandez for urinating outside the restaurant.
A scuffle ensued and witnesses say Terry had Hernandez in a chokehold. Some of those witnesses recorded the choke on cellphone video.
Hernandez died of strangulation. Investigators say Chauna helped her husband restrain him.
VIDEO: Man who died in Denny's fight initially charged
RAW VIDEO: Eyewitness video shows closer view of deadly fight outside Denny's
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates inside the courtroom.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff