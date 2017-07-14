EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2081205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who later died after a fight at a local Denny's was initially going to be charged.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2068819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Eyewitness video shows a closer view of deadly fight outside Denny's. (WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing)

The family of the man seen being choked inside a Denny's is expected to be in the courtroom today as the Harris County deputy and her husband accused in his death go before a judge.Chauna and Terry Thompson are accused of killing John Hernandez in May.Terry confronted Hernandez for urinating outside the restaurant.A scuffle ensued and witnesses say Terry had Hernandez in a chokehold. Some of those witnesses recorded the choke on cellphone video.Hernandez died of strangulation. Investigators say Chauna helped her husband restrain him.