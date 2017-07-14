DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Denny's strangulation victim's family to attend suspects' hearing

Denny's strangulation suspects due in court (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of the man seen being choked inside a Denny's is expected to be in the courtroom today as the Harris County deputy and her husband accused in his death go before a judge.

Chauna and Terry Thompson are accused of killing John Hernandez in May.

Terry confronted Hernandez for urinating outside the restaurant.

A scuffle ensued and witnesses say Terry had Hernandez in a chokehold. Some of those witnesses recorded the choke on cellphone video.

Hernandez died of strangulation. Investigators say Chauna helped her husband restrain him.

