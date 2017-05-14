NEWS

Deadly road rage shooting near Magnolia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are trying to figure out what happened in a road rage shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. last night on Aberdeen Road near Highland Estates Boulevard.

Investigators say a driver used his vehicle to ram another car. The driver who hit the other vehicle got out and deputies say he threatened to kill a man and his family.

That's when the man who was traveling with his wife and young toddler shot and killed the 56-year-old man.

The shooter has been taken in for questioning.

