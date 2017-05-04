OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --Bystanders sprung into action to help victims of a serious crash involving several vehicles and a school bus in Oklahoma.
Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment those three vehicles collided in Edmond, coming dangerously close to the bus.
The school bus driver was able to hit the brakes fast enough to avoid a collision with the wrecked vehicles.
None of the kids on the bus were hurt, but KOCO-TV reports three people are in critical condition after the crash.
