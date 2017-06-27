DASHCAM VIDEO

Dashcam catches deputy chasing his runaway cruiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Police cruiser rolls away during traffic stop.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (KTRK) --
A dashcam recorded a police chase in Ohio but it's not exactly what you're thinking.

A deputy in Miami County was forced to run after his cruiser when it started to roll away during a traffic stop.

The video shows him speaking with the person he pulled over as the car slowly starts to drift backward.

Finally, he notices and gives chase.

He did catch up to it just as the cruiser entered an intersection.

No one was hurt and it's not clear if the deputy will face any disciplinary action.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscaught on cameracaught on tapepolice chasedashcam videoOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DASHCAM VIDEO
VIDEO: Man jumps into car, saves driver having seizure
Dash cam shows driver swerving into oncoming traffic
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Crash in front of school bus caught on camera
More dashcam video
NEWS
White House: Syria may be planning another chemical attack
Trump hails partial travel ban reinstatement 'clear victory'
GOP health care bill in peril with at least 5 Republican senators in opposition
Family hails 'miracle' as missing teen returned home safely after 1 year
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
More News
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
How to get FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Where to get free HIV/STD testing
Are expensive sunglasses worth the splurge?
Show More
5 children poisoned in 'freak' swim class accident
Police: 2-year-old die after being run over in Spring
Will The League introduce Houston's next power couples?
Take our money! Nintendo unveils Super NES Classic
Separated conjoined twins getting stronger every day
More News
Top Video
Police: Boys found living among trash and dead animals
5 children poisoned in 'freak' swim class accident
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
Where to get free HIV/STD testing
More Video