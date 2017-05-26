Dash cam video captures a red Chevrolet Avalanche crossing the center line on FM 1314.The driver narrowly misses two cars head on. Multiple drivers called 911 to report the reckless driver.As the driver rounded the curve at Village Way, the driver ran off the road into the ditch and almost struck a light pole. The driver was able to get back on the road and continue toward Conroe.When he reached the intersection of FM 1313 and SH 242 several other motorists, who were almost hit, boxed him in.Multiple units from DPS, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables arrived on the scene. The driver at first refused to exit the vehicle, but was finally taken out by deputies.A female passenger was found sleeping on the passenger side. Deputies found assorted pills and a package of Kush in the vehicle. The driver refused a blood test.A judge was contacted and a search warrant was issued for a sample of his blood. After doing a field sobriety test DPS transported the male to the hospital for a blood draw.It was later learned that a K-9 Deputy with Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was out in traffic in the center lane at Old Sorters and FM 1314 and was almost struck by the driver. By the time, he got in his truck and turned around on the impaired driver, the driver vanished into traffic.