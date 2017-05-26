NEWS

Dash cam captures driver swerving into oncoming traffic, ditches

EMBED </>More Videos

Dash cam shows the driver as he swerved in and out ditches and into incoming traffic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KTRK) --
Dash cam video captures a red Chevrolet Avalanche crossing the center line on FM 1314.

The driver narrowly misses two cars head on. Multiple drivers called 911 to report the reckless driver.

As the driver rounded the curve at Village Way, the driver ran off the road into the ditch and almost struck a light pole. The driver was able to get back on the road and continue toward Conroe.

When he reached the intersection of FM 1313 and SH 242 several other motorists, who were almost hit, boxed him in.

Multiple units from DPS, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables arrived on the scene. The driver at first refused to exit the vehicle, but was finally taken out by deputies.

A female passenger was found sleeping on the passenger side. Deputies found assorted pills and a package of Kush in the vehicle. The driver refused a blood test.

A judge was contacted and a search warrant was issued for a sample of his blood. After doing a field sobriety test DPS transported the male to the hospital for a blood draw.

It was later learned that a K-9 Deputy with Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was out in traffic in the center lane at Old Sorters and FM 1314 and was almost struck by the driver. By the time, he got in his truck and turned around on the impaired driver, the driver vanished into traffic.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdwidashcam videoMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
The Note: Jared Gets Some Heat
US service member killed in accident in Syria
Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup
Journalists, politicians react to alleged assault on reporter
More News
Top Stories
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing 25
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
99 FREE things for the week ahead
Travis Herzog visits 9,643 students for 2017 school year
Show More
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Neighbors celebrate Halloween in May for sick boy
Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Officer involved in 3-vehicle wreck on I-10 East
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
More News
Top Video
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe
More Video