NEWS

Texas neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients

EMBED </>More News Videos

(Dallas County photo)

DALLAS, Texas --
Jurors sentenced a former Dallas neurosurgeon to life in prison on Monday for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.

The decision came almost a week after the Dallas County jury convicted 44-year-old Christopher Duntsch of first-degree felony injury to an elderly person.

Prosecutors alleged numerous cases of malpractice against the former Plano physician, including that he improperly placed screws and plates along patients' spines, left a sponge in another patient and cut a major vein in another. Two of his patients died.

The sentence "won't obviously bring my mom back and it won't heal the 34 people that have been affected," said Caitlin Martin-Linduff, whose mother Kellie Martin died in 2012 following back surgery. "But it will bring some sense of justice and particularly some sense of closure."

Records showed that Duntsch also operated on the wrong part of a patient's spine and left one woman wheelchair-dependent. A surgeon testifying for prosecutors said it was like letting an amateur loose in surgery.

Duntsch's attorneys argued he wasn't a criminal, just a lousy surgeon.

Prosecutors had accused Duntsch of maiming four patients and causing the death of at least two between July 2012 and June 2013. But the trial centered on Mary Efurd, who was 74 when she underwent surgery in 2012. Evidence showed that she lost a third of her blood volume and the use of a leg following her operation.

"I trusted him. I trusted that he would do what was right," Efurd testified during the trial.
Related Topics:
newsdoctor arresteddoctorstexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas A&M students plant 4,000 trees in Bastrop
Explosive thrown into Porter hotel parking lot
California officer shot and killed after responding to crash identified
Gen. McMaster to remain active duty as national security adviser
More News
Top Stories
Explosive thrown into Porter hotel parking lot
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
Band leaves fecal matter on stage at AvantGarden
Mardi Gras flash mob ends in marriage proposal
Couple found dead in Galveston home
Mother saves children by shielding them during storm
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
Show More
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
ACLU releases video against proposed "bathroom bill"
Rain ending overnight, sunny day Tuesday
California officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
More News
Top Video
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
The most nominated person never to win an Oscar
Exclusive look at Astros' new Spring Training facility
Band leaves fecal matter on stage at AvantGarden
More Video