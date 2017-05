A heartbroken father is leaving his thanks to the city of New York and its people, in the aftermath of last week's devastating crash in Times Square.Thomas Elsman's 18-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed Thursday when a speeding car plowed into crowds of people.Alyssa's 13-year-old sister, also injured in the crash, suffered broken teeth, a broken pelvis and a collapsed lung. She remains hospitalized.In the letter, Thomas Elsman talked about unity, and never forgetting that his daughter was full of life. The letter, left in the midst of flowers and candles, was signed, 'Dad.'It was placed as part of the growing memorial near the crash scene in Times Square.HERE IS THE FULL TEXT:-------------------Hundreds of people have signed the concrete memorial at the crash site. Here are some images:Richard Rojas, the 26-year-old from the Bronx accused of unleashing the nightmare, said he doesn't remember the accident.He said he had not had any visits from family members when Eyewitness News met with him Sunday at Rikers Island. He said his attorney asked him not to talk about the case.Police say the Naval vet was high on marijuana laced with PCP when he drove his Honda up a crowded sidewalk along 7th Avenue, mowing down pedestrians.He is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.In an exclusive jailhouse interview with the New York Post , Rojas is quoted as saying, "I just want to apologize to my Mom."In that interview with the Post, Rojas seemingly offers insight into his state of mind in the days leading up to the rampage."I was trying to get help. I wanted to fix my life. I wanted to get a job, get a girlfriend," he said.Rojas faces a second-degree murder charge, and 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder.Meanwhile, fundraising efforts are underway to help two high school students from New Jersey who were severely injured in the crash.Jessica Williams, 19, is in critical condition. Her friend and classmate Destiny Lightfoot suffered a broken tibia and muscle fracture.Both teens are set to graduate from Dunellen High School next month.