A Harris County man had to help deliver his own baby as he was driving his wife to the hospital.When Eyewitness News visited the Patel family in northeast Harris County, baby Daniel, as well as Mom and Dad, Farnaz and Heroiyce Patel were resting comfortably, which was a sharp contrast to Daniel's arrival a week earlier."It just took one, two, three, four, and he was out," Farnaz said.Unfortunately, they were not at the hospital. Farnaz gave birth to Daniel as she sat in their car's passenger seat; Heroiyce was driving on the Eastex freeway, trying to make it to the hospital."I had to reach out to the baby's head," Heroiyce said. "My left hand steering the car making sure to stay in my lane, cars speeding past me."He pulled over and called 911.Farnaz praised her husband's demeanor and even baby Daniel."The baby was calm and he nursed."The experience went from scary to serene, they say because of their Christian faith."We are in shock, still in shock but we know it's God's miracle," Farnaz said.