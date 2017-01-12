NEWS

Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board, none injured

HOUSTON --
A Cy-Fair ISD bus caught fire on Thursday afternoon with about 20 students on board, a spokesperson said. None were injured.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of West Rd., in front of a Sonic Drive-In.

Students on the bus were from Cook Middle School, a representative said.

The fire started near the engine of the bus and burned a good portion of the bus, witnesses said.

Students on the bus have been transferred to another bus and are being taken home as usual, a spokesperson said. The exact number of students on board wasn't known, but it was about 20 students.


The fire is still under investigation, but it was not caused by a crash, a spokesperson said.
