Battleship Texas closed until further notice after leak

The Battleship Texas has been closed until further notice after emergency repairs for a leak.

La Porte, Texas
The park sent out a message Sunday indicating that they shut the ship down around 2:45 p.m.

SkyEye was over the ship Monday morning, which showed the ship tilting down into the water about 15 degrees.

Park officials said they discovered more leaks than usual while crews were doing routine maintenance.

The park is still open, but the ship will remain closed until crews fix the issue. They have brought in additional pumps and are working to get the water out and patch the holes.

There's no word on what caused the leaks.

