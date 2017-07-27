Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm

HOLLIS, Maine (KTRK) --A creepy clown wandering the streets prompted a number of calls to police in one town in Maine.
Callers said they spotted a man roaming the town of Hollis in a creepy clown mask.
His costume didn't stop at the mask. He also taped a machete to his amputated arm.
The sighting upset a number of residents who spotted the man.
The man behind the mask was 31-year-old Corey Berry.
He was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.
Berry told police he was just trying to play a prank.
