Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm

A creepy clown wandering the streets prompted a number of calls to police in one town in Maine.Callers said they spotted a man roaming the town of Hollis in a creepy clown mask.His costume didn't stop at the mask. He also taped a machete to his amputated arm.The sighting upset a number of residents who spotted the man.The man behind the mask was 31-year-old Corey Berry.He was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.Berry told police he was just trying to play a prank.