Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm

Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm

HOLLIS, Maine (KTRK) --
A creepy clown wandering the streets prompted a number of calls to police in one town in Maine.

Callers said they spotted a man roaming the town of Hollis in a creepy clown mask.

His costume didn't stop at the mask. He also taped a machete to his amputated arm.

The sighting upset a number of residents who spotted the man.

The man behind the mask was 31-year-old Corey Berry.

He was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.

Berry told police he was just trying to play a prank.

