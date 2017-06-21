NEWS

Crash involving METRORail kills 1 in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas --
At least one person was killed after a crash that involved three vehicles and a METRORail car in midtown Houston Wednesday evening.

Houston Police Department responded to the area of Main and McGowen streets.



According to police, a white sport-utility vehicle was traveling northbound on Main at a high rate of speed. Two other vehicles were stopped at the light also going northbound on Main.

Police said the SUV clipped the two vehicles, losing control and flipping over. The vehicle slid across the intersection and struck the back of the train.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash. There was no word of other injuries.

