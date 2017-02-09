NEWS

Couple calls its quits over Trump's politics

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Washington state woman is divorcing her husband of 22 years after he voiced support for President Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The 2016 presidential election may be over, but it's still causing major problems for one couple.

Gayle McCormick, 73, of Washington state, has ended her 22-year marriage after her husband voiced support for President Donald Trump.

She said she went through with the divorce even though he didn't end up voting for Trump.

A recent Reuters poll found that 16% of respondents have stopped talking to a family member or friend after the contentious election.
Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & world2016 electiondivorcePresident Donald TrumpWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Substitute teacher told he can't bring service dog to school
Woman comes face to face with burglar inside home
Native American Tribe Files 1st Legal Challenge Over Dakota Access Pipeline Easement
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Bid to Reinstate Immigration Order
More News
Top Stories
Elementary schooler hailed as hero after saving friend's life
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for local man
Appeals court denies request to reinstate travel ban
Former Harris County deputy arrested on child porn charges
Man accused of trying to force teen into his car
Texans training camp move could cause headache for fans
HPD: Elderly man found dead in car in SW Houston
Show More
Suspected case of tuberculosis reported at 2 area schools
Pastor sentenced for online solicitation of 14-year-old
White House: Conway 'counseled' for Ivanka pitch
Man visiting Houston during Super Bowl weekend killed
Dancing cop goes viral after mistaken 911 call
More News
Top Video
Appeals court denies request to reinstate travel ban
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for local man
Man accused of trying to force teen into his car
A Houston cockroach could make your love last forever
More Video