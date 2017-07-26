MERCED COUNTY

CHP says 18-year-old woman who live streamed deadly crash likely drank alcohol beforehand

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, broadcast herself next to her dead sister, who authorities said was ejected from the car. (KFSN)

LOS BANOS, California --
A deadly crash witnessed by thousands live on Instagram was a disturbing scene even for the most seasoned patrol officers.

"Ms. Sanchez did refuse all tests at the scene-- Ms. Sanchez was very uncooperative with all investigating officers at the time," said Sgt. Darin Heredia, California Highway Patrol.

Because Sanchez refused a chemical test investigators had to turn to the hospital.

"What we would do in the incident normally is author a search warrant to draw the suspect's blood, but in this case the hospital that we were at would not do that for us," said Heredia.

Investigators were able to get that information by serving another warrant for her medical records. They believe she was under the influence of alcohol but cannot reveal her blood alcohol level.

In the coming hours they will send their investigation results to the District Attorney's Office, and it will be up to the DA to decide to file charges in the deadly crash.

The CHP said it is not illegal to refuse a chemical test after being arrested, but you can be penalized by the DMV with a one year suspension on your driver's license.

We did speak with Sanchez's father who said he still has not spoken to his daughter-- they have only received a message from the jail that she is sorry.

(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
