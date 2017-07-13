Contractor stuck inside ATM room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --Bank of America customers in Corpus Christi were baffled after they received notes asking for help along with the money they were trying to withdraw out of an ATM.
A contractor got stuck inside the ATM room at the Bank of America located on the 400 block of Mesquite after he was changing out a lock.
He slipped notes through the receipt slot to customers saying he was locked inside and to call his boss. Although most of the customers thought it was a joke, one person took it seriously and called for help.
One of the notes read, "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****."
"We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine," Senior Officer Richard Olden told KZTV. "So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke."
Police arrived and freed the man by kicking down the door. He was stuck inside for about two hours.
