Contractor stuck inside ATM room

Bank of America customers in Corpus Christi were baffled after they received notes asking for help along with the money they were trying to withdraw out of an ATM.A contractor got stuck inside the ATM room at the Bank of America located on the 400 block of Mesquite after he was changing out a lock.He slipped notes through the receipt slot to customers saying he was locked inside and to call his boss. Although most of the customers thought it was a joke, one person took it seriously and called for help.One of the notes read, "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****.""We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine," Senior Officer Richard Olden told KZTV . "So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke."Police arrived and freed the man by kicking down the door. He was stuck inside for about two hours.