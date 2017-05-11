Hotel heir Conrad Hilton made an appearance in court today after his arrest May 9 on felony charges of stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order against him.Conrad Hilton unleashed a homophobic and racist tirade at police while he was being arrested.A judge has released Hilton to his father to take him to Menninger Hospital in Houston for an immediate psychiatric evaluation. The judge set bail at $90,000 and postponed his arraignment until June 29.The order came yesterday during his arraignment, where Hilton went off on an angry rant.Hilton told the judge, "I am sorry for disrespecting this entire courtroom and this entire state."Hilton has had a series of run-ins with the law. He was arrested two years ago inside his ex-girlfriend's home.He also received probation for threatening British Airways flight attendants in an incident where he called them "peasants." Last year, he spent two months in jail for violating that probation by using cocaine and other drugs.