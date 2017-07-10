NEWS

After-hours drinking leads to SWAT situation at Clear Lake bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A customer's report of a robbery at a Clear Lake bar this morning drew SWAT officers to the scene.

Houston police originally said SWAT responded to a possible barricaded suspect with hostages before dawn Monday morning in the 1200 block of Clear Lake City Boulevard.


According to police, a patron contacted police as he was leaving, believing the place was being robbed. When police arrived, people inside the bar started hiding in the bathroom and office at the back of the business.

When the call escalated to include SWAT, officers tried to make contact with people inside. After there was no response, SWAT went inside and got the people out.

Police said a bar manager was arrested on TABC violations. Police found no indication of a hostage situation at the business.

There were no injuries at the scene.

