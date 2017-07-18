NEWS

Mumbai company offers women day off for menstrual cycle

Culture Machine leaders said they want colleagues to feel appreciated by offering the First Day of Period leave policy. (KTRK)

MUMBAI, India (KTRK) --
There's maternity and paternity leave and some employees even get time off if their dog dies. But a company in India is allowing women to take a day off for their menstrual cycle.

Culture Machine is company in Mumbai that has 75 female employees. They started offering a First Day of Period leave policy to be more "women-friendly" and it is listed as one of their holidays.

"This is brilliant, man," an employee said in a YouTube video.


"I think a lot of women would be very satisfied by that," another employee said.

Culture Machine human resource president Devleena Majumder said the idea was to align the core organizational values to the content the company creates.

"First day is obviously a not so comfortable day for most. It's time we face the reality. This is not an embarrassment. It's a part of life," Majumder said.

Venkat Prasad, co-founder and COO/CTO of Culture Machine, said they wanted to make sure colleagues feel appreciated.

According to Fortune, other companies around the world have considered similar policies.

