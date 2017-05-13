Community remembering children killed in house fire

The community has gathered to create a memorial for three young children killed in a house fire. Friends and family have placed balloons and stuffed animals in front of the home."They needed to put the teddy bears there to show them how they feel. My son prayed before he put the bear there to ask God to make sure that they were with them," said one neighbor.A raging pre-dawn fire hit Friday morning, claiming the lives of three young siblings and leaving three other family members in serious condition.Bobby Johnson, 61, the pastor at Thergood Memorial Church of Christ in Willis, was burned, as well as his son Jarvis Johnson when they tried to rescue the four children at the family's home.Adrian Mitchell, 10, was the only survivor among the children. His 13-year-old brother Terrance, 6-year old sister Kaila and 5-year-old brother Kyle perished. The children's mother, April Johnson, suffered minor injuries. Their grandmother, Carrie Johnson, was hospitalized and is now reported in good condition. Her husband and son are listed in serious condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.The condition of Adrian has not yet been released.The family has lived on Johnson Road -- which was named for them -- for generations. Bobby Johnson is said to come from a family of preachers and deacons and has been at his church in Willis for more than two decades.