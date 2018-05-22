Coast Guard searching for 50-year-old who disappeared from cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 50-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday.Greensboro, North Carolina, resident Brian Lamonds was reported missing around 10 a.m. after he reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Paradise, the Coast Guard said in a press release.Helicopter crews from Clearwater, Miami and Key West were circling an area about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida, according to the release.Further details were not immediately available.