Coast Guard searching for 50-year-old who disappeared from cruise ship

JULIA JACOBO
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 50-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday.

Greensboro, North Carolina, resident Brian Lamonds was reported missing around 10 a.m. after he reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Paradise, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

Helicopter crews from Clearwater, Miami and Key West were circling an area about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida, according to the release.

Further details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting
Fifth grader arrested after 2 students shot with pellet gun
Buc-ee's beaver mascot wins in lawsuit over branding
3 arrested in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
One Minute Weather: More downpours today
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
Show More
Gov. Abbott host first round table discussion on school shootings
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
More News