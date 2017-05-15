ZOO

Chimp escapes enclosure at Honolulu Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Chimpanzee attempts escape from Honolulu Zoo. (KTRK)

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
A chimpanzee at the Honolulu Zoo caused a brief scare for zoo visitors and staff Sunday.

According to a city spokesperson, a chimp scaled the wall of the exhibit around noon before jumping off into the chimp holding area.

The spokesperson says the chimp never made it into a public space, but some zoo patrons were cleared from the area.

"We were about a quarter of the way through and we were told there was a code red. We were told to leave. They made sure everyone was evacuated to the front, and they had told us a chimp had gotten out of its enclosed area," zoo visitor Jenna Kobiela said.

It took zoo staff 10 minutes to get the animal back into his pen.

The spokesperson says all chimps will be kept in their holding pens until zoo staff can complete assessment of the exhibit's wall.

This isn't the first time the Honolulu Zoo has dealt with animals on the loose.

Almost two years ago, a 15-year-old male chimpanzee named Pu'iwa jumped off a barrel to escape from his cage.

A worker shot the chimp with a tranquilizer gun after Pu'iwa was later found sitting on top of the high wall outside the enclosure.

In the summer of 2012, Elvis the ape was able to leap over a moat from a wooden feeding platform to grab on to the outside wall and climb out.

Zookeepers didn't think he was capable of making the 12-foot leap.

In a successful effort to get Elvis back in to his cage, zookeepers used CO2 cannisters to guide him back.

And in 2008, a Sumatran male tiger named Berani bolted from his enclosure after zoo officials believe an employee accidentally left the gate to the tiger exhibit open.

In all of the cases, no humans or animals were seriously injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Missing python found after escaping from zoo

A stock image of a snake

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsanimalzoomonkeyevacuationHawaii
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ZOO
Watch Fiona the hippo grow!
Adorable baby hippo enjoys dental check-up
9-year-old girl attacked by kangaroo at the zoo
Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool!
More zoo
NEWS
Arsonists may have targeted church in NE Houston
Deputy constable involved in crash with daycare van
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
Violent night ends in 9-year-old boy's shooting in Houston
More News
Top Stories
Deputy constable involved in crash with daycare van
Violent night ends in 9-year-old boy's shooting in Houston
Honoring officers for National Police Week
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike downtown
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Show More
Healthy, gourmet kids' menus at Houston area restaurants
Deputies: Man killed in ATV crash may have been drunk
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Family remembers man killed in road rage shooting
Real-talk and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
More News
Top Video
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
Healthy, gourmet kids' menus at Houston area restaurants
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
More Video