PRODUCT RECALLS

Child strangulation risk prompts safety gate recall

EMBED </>More Videos

Madison Mill recalls retractable safety gate over strangulation concerns. (Consumer Product Safety Commision)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
A baby gate is being recalled because it poses a risk of entrapment and strangulation for young children.

More than 25,000 Madison Mill foldaway expandable safety gates were sold in the U.S.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said a child's neck could get stuck in the "V" opening at the top of the gate putting them at risk of strangulation.

There are also concerns children could easily slip under the gate and gain access to areas that parents are trying to keep them out of, such as stairs.

No injuries have been reported.

Customers who purchased the gate are encouraged to stop using it immediately, and contact Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 for a refund.

You can also find out more about the recall on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsconsumerconsumer concernsconsumer product safety commissionchildrenparentingproduct recallsrecallWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRODUCT RECALLS
Tuna recalled after testing showed hepatitis A virus
Kroger macadamia nuts may have listeria contamination
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
More product recalls
NEWS
Comey gave Trump assurances about investigation, but questions remain
Stolen backhoe used in attempted ATM burglary
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
More News
Top Stories
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Police: Thieves wanted in Home Depot crime spree
Dozens of employers come together for veteran job fair
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Grand jury expected to review deadly Denny's fight case
Show More
Neighbors furious over man's smelly clam shell road
Transgender man pregnant with son
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on East Belt
Vigil held to demand justice in Denny's fight case
Connect with Us on Nextdoor
More News
Top Video
Police: Thieves wanted in Home Depot crime spree
Transgender man pregnant with son
Neighbors furious over man's smelly clam shell road
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
More Video