Child strangulation risk prompts safety gate recall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --A baby gate is being recalled because it poses a risk of entrapment and strangulation for young children.
More than 25,000 Madison Mill foldaway expandable safety gates were sold in the U.S.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said a child's neck could get stuck in the "V" opening at the top of the gate putting them at risk of strangulation.
There are also concerns children could easily slip under the gate and gain access to areas that parents are trying to keep them out of, such as stairs.
No injuries have been reported.
Customers who purchased the gate are encouraged to stop using it immediately, and contact Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 for a refund.
You can also find out more about the recall on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
