NEWS

Charges filed in fatal shooting of local Green Beret in Jordan

EMBED </>More Videos

A Jordanian soldier now faces charges in connection with the death of a local Green Beret. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Jordanian government has filed charges against one of its own soldiers for the killing of three members of the United States Army Special Forces team, one of whom grew up in Houston.

Family members of the soldiers killed said the U.S. government briefed them on the charges this week. The attack happened in November when a Jordanian soldier opened fire on a U.S. convey at a base in Jordan. M'aarek Aby Tayeh has been identified as the gunman.

At just 27 years old, Staff Sgt. James "Jimmy" Moriarty of Houston was already a man to be admired.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Local U.S. serviceman among three killed in Jordan military base attack
EMBED More News Videos

Local U.S. serviceman among three killed in Jordan, Tracy Clemons reports.



"He was living the life he wanted to live, doing what he wanted to do," his father said.

Jimmy's father, James Moriarty, is an attorney in the Montrose area. He's proud of his son's life. He was a University of Texas graduate and Green Beret. He is also proud of his son's final moments, protecting a fellow soldier under fire from a Jordanian soldier.

"I believe there are things in life worth fighting for and things in life worth dying for, and my son had those values. He lived by those and he died by those values," Moriarty said.

After learning Jimmy was killed while returning to the Jordanian base where he was stationed, the grief was difficult. It became nearly unbearable for Moriarty when the Jordanian government implied the deaths of Jimmy and his two fellow soldiers were their own fault.

The Jordanian government blamed a loud noise for scaring Abu Tayeh and leading to the shooting, Moriarty said. The Jordanian account then changed again, saying the shooting was justified according to the rules of engagement -- an outrageous and deeply troubling message for Moriarty.

The families of those killed pushed for details, and eventually Moriarty saw surveillance video of the attack. He said it showed Abu Tayeh gun down the soldiers as they drove back to the base.

"I learned my son risked his life and gave his life to protect his teammates, and I could not be more proud of my son," Moriarty said.

Moriarty said the charges for Abu Tayeh in a Jordanian military court are a step in the right direction.

For Moriarty, the fight to reveal the truth of his son's death continues. He said it's in his nature to fight for justice, just as it was for Jimmy.

"We all need heroes. We need people who have aspired and accomplished more than we have, who can give us examples of how we can be better men and women. Jimmy did all of those things," he said.

Moriarty hopes Abu Tayeh is convicted for the killings, but he said he also hopes the other Jordanian soldiers who stood by and didn't intervene are prosecuted too.

He's also pushing for the surveillance video to be released publicly so everyone can see his son's heroic final moments.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssoldier killedu.s. & worldmurdergun violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Friends remember local soldier killed in Jordan
Father of soldier killed asks White House for justice
Local U.S. serviceman among 3 killed in Jordan
Father talks about son's military sacrifice
NEWS
EXCLUSIVE: Road rage carjacking victim thinks it was a set-up
The Woodlands man returns home from Dominican prison
Bloomberg pledges $15 mil for climate research
Child taken by Life Flight after ATV accident
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Road rage carjacking victim thinks it was a set-up
The Woodlands man returns home from Dominican prison
Kathy Griffin: Trump 'broke me' after Twitter snafu
Woodlands student reports sexual assault near campus
3 police officers wounded in Laredo shootout
Pranksters play drinking game in middle of Houston traffic
They're creating crazy sandcastles in Galveston!
Show More
Dodging scattered downpours this weekend
Harley recalls bikes; oil line can detach and cause crash
Police: Mother charged after stroller shoved down stairs
Who can help you throw the best party in Houston
5 self-defense tips every woman should know
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Road rage carjacking victim thinks it was a set-up
Bloomberg pledges $15 mil for climate research
Third Coast restaurant serving up refined dining
3 police officers wounded in Laredo shootout
More Video