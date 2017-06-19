ARSON

Cellphone video shows woman setting Milwaukee home on fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has been caught on cellphone video pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire. (WLS)

MILWAUKEE --
A woman has been caught on cellphone video pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire.

Seventy-two-year-old Willie Greer died in the blaze Friday.

Police say they are holding a 39-year-old woman in the fire, and that her case will be presented to the district attorney soon. Police haven't said if the woman in the video is the one in custody.

The video shows a woman pouring the contents of a gas can through a window. Flames erupt and the woman walks away.

It also shows another woman jumping to safety from another window and a group of young men trying to kick down a door, hoping to rescue people inside. They say they were driven back by the smoke.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarsonarson investigationmurderWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARSON
Video shows woman setting fatal fire
Victoria Islamic Center breaks ground on new mosque
Arsonist arrested for setting 2 fires at Trump hotel
Police investigate car set on fire, marred with 'KKK' graffiti
More arson
NEWS
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
White House: US wants to 'de-escalate' Syria situation as Russia issues warning
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Georgia Republican calls ad tying race to shooting 'disgusting'
More News
Top Stories
Tropical storm watch issued for parts of SE Texas, Louisiana
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
Kidnapping suspect wanted in Montgomery County
Students at George Bush HS tested for tuberculosis
Hall & Oates add Sugar Land tour stop for September
Show More
Houston area residents prepare for possible storms
Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system
Prairie View A&M names interim president
Man caught on camera snatching family's dog
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
More News
Top Video
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Toddler gets a surprise from garbage truck crew
Students at George Bush HS tested for tuberculosis
Nose job? Only takes 5 mins
More Video