NEWS

George Takei, politicians condemn Trump's tweet banning transgender people in military

President Donald Trump speaks about the healthcare vote during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity " in a series of tweets.



It's unclear how Trump plans to enforce the ban. Transgender service members are able to serve openly in the military currently, after former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a previous ban last year.

Many politicians, activists in the trans community and celebrities were quick to condemn the announcement.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumptransgendermilitaryu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
What's next in the Senate health care debate
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
More News
Top Stories
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Newborn abandoned at grocery store in Arizona
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
Show More
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Vegas heist and kidnapping ends with failed bike purchase
African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today
Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
More News
Photos
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
More Photos