Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes Colorado business

Goat vandalizes business. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on July 18, 2017. (WPVI)

An unusual suspect remains at large in Colorado following a case of vandalism at a business.

The bizarre incident was all caught on camera.


A goat was captured on video trying to break down the door.

"For 20 minutes he actually sat and just banged on that one side until he broke it. Then he left and he came back and decided to break the other side, too. I don't why, that was just to be mean, I guess," Greg Cappert of Kryptane Systems said.

Then the goat left without showing even a shred of remorse.

Police describe the suspect as "very hairy with large horns and possibly hooved."

But the suspect did leave a "pile" of evidence at the scene.

