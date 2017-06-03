A woman and two young boys were injured when a car slammed into a group of people in Connecticut Wednesday morning, and the dramatic incident was caught on camera.It happened at 11:35 a.m. in front of Junco Restaurant on Harral Avenue in Bridgeport.Authorities say a 2003 blue Acura sedan veered into pedestrians walking in front of the eatery and pinned two twin boys and a woman against the establishment's wall.An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured, while his twin brother managed to get up and run into the restaurant. The woman, 32-year-old Shanta Jordon, bore the brunt of the impact.The boys' mother ran over frantically trying to help."I saw her cry cry a lot and say, 'My baby, my baby,'" witness Johnny Mazo said. "It was so sad. It happened so quick."Amazingly, everyone survived.Witnesses said Jordon appeared to shield the boy from the car."She's an amazing woman," neighborhood resident Jennifer Lambre said. "She put her life on the line for those babies, and I hope the family really appreciates that. If it weren't for her, I don't think that baby would have made it."Gio, the twin who was most seriously injured, suffered compound fractures to his legs and is listed in guarded, but stable condition. His brother Gianni and Jordon are listed in stable condition.The twins were walking from Columbus Elementary where they are second graders.The driver, 34-year-old Allen Pearson, was arrested on charges of reckless driving and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. He was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he was treated and released.Witnesses said Pearson appeared to be in a state of shock after the crash. Those who know him said they don't know what to think."He used to be my neighbor, I know his family," said a person who knows Pearson. "I just hope he wasn't on anything because I don't think he was in the right state to be driving like that -- uninsured, unregistered."