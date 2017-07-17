TEXAS NEWS

'Can ban' could affect your trip to float the river in New Braunfels

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials in New Braunfels are preparing to resume enforcement on their 'can ban.'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) --
Three years after its introduction, the so-called "can ban" is set to return to the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers.

Officials in New Braunfels are awaiting a court ruling to become final allowing them to enforce the ban after it faced legal challenges, according to the San Antonio Express News.

The ban first went into effect in 2014, and required tubers and boaters to use nondisposable food and drink containers. The ban also limited coolers to 16 quarts or less.

Officials said new signs will be put up on the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers illustrating the ban.

There is still no word when enforcement of the ban will begin again.

The 3rd Court of Appeals ruled in the city's favor on May 18.

The judgment was expected to be finalized on August 15, but the Texas Supreme Court granted an extension to plaintiffs to file a petition for review on July 3.

Float around Texas in Houston's newest lazy river
EMBED More News Videos

A pool at a new downtown Hotel has a distinctively Texas twist.

10 quick road trips from Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Houston is conveniently located by many fun places that are so close your kids could probably only ask, "Are we there yet?" five times tops.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newstexas newslawsbeerfood
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Texans' Foreman arrested on gun and marijuana charges
Officer fatally shoots himself at prison near Huntsville
Residents return home after Bastrop Co. oil spill
$10,000 reward offered for most wanted murderer
More texas news
NEWS
Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of his bride-to-be
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
Man charged in DWI crash that injured deputy
Capitol Hill on alert after motorist strikes police vehicle, barricade
Mom hopes composite sketch will help crack unsolved killings of Indiana teens
More News
Top Stories
FOR SALE: Rockets owner Les Alexander looking for buyer
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
Weightlifter wins bronze medal years after competing in Olympics
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Take a guess! RodeoHouston to make big annoucement
Social media reacts to Houston Rockets sale
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
Show More
27 contact lenses found in woman's eye
2nd Hedwig Village murder suspect under suicide watch
American dies at 5-star resort in Mexico
Former prisoner misses job interview to save motorist
Houston firefighters group fight for equal pay
More News
Top Video
Weightlifter wins bronze medal years after competing in Olympics
Houston Zoo welcomes 305-pound baby elephant
Cowboys top list as world's most valuable franchise
Apple previews new emojis
More Video