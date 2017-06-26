NEWS

California nurse caught on camera abusing child

EMBED </>More Videos

California nurse caught on camera abusing child. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 25, 2017.

A nurse in California has been arrested after she was seen on a nanny-cam allegedly abusing the child she was hired to care for.

The video is disturbing.

The child's parents logged in to a Live feed from their camera.

They found the nurse allegedly abusing their two-year-old son, who has special needs.

"I mean there were at least thirty pinches, thirty hits. Smacks on the head. Smacks with a magazine. Her being rough and throwing him in his seat. It was just unbelievable," victim's mother Dyana Ko said.

She said they couldn't get back home fast enough. So they called police.

In addition to being fired on the spot, the caregiver was arrested.

She was also formally reported to the State Board of Nurses.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldnanny arrestedchild abusecalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
Trump hails partial travel ban reinstatement 'clear victory'
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
More News
Top Stories
Afternoon storms bring street flooding to spots
SH-36/U.S. 90 impassable due to flooding in Fort Bend Co.
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
Show More
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
Chase suspects arrested after alleged shooting at officer
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
Cleveland ISD officer takes down unruly passenger
More News
Top Video
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
More Video