NEWS

Cache of weapons found with man seen urinating at CA train station

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies arrest man seen urinating at train station and find cache of weapons in his bag. (KTRK)

PASADENA, California (KTRK) --
A man was arrested in California after deputies saw him urinating at a train station Wednesday.

Deputies said Chistopher Goodine, 28, gave them a false name when they caught him urinating at the Sierra Madre Gold Line Station in Pasadena around 9:20 a.m. But he told them he had his identification card in his duffle bag, according to KTLA.

Deputies searched his bag and found a loaded AR-15, two loaded 30-round magazines, a loaded .40-caliber handgun with extended magazines, a machete-type knife, a rope, several rounds of live ammunition and a notebook with "unidentified writings," Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

According to the deputy who arrested Goodine, he was not acting suspicious or displaying erratic behavior.

Goodine was being held at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station for suspicion of possession of a silencer, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine on $50,500 bail.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscrimeweaponsgunsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Homeless man charged with rape at senior living center
Delivery driver shoots attempted robber
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Sex offender moves right next to his victim
More News
Top Stories
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
Homeless man charged with rape at senior living center
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
Show More
2 Cosby holdouts prevented guilty verdict, juror says
Sex offender moves right next to his victim
George Clooney sells tequila company for $1B
'Toilet to tap' bottled water offered in a taste test
Bride gripes when proposal made during her nuptials
More News
Top Video
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
Relief in Bolivar Peninsula after TS Cindy makes landfall
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
More Video