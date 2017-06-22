PASADENA, California (KTRK) --A man was arrested in California after deputies saw him urinating at a train station Wednesday.
Deputies said Chistopher Goodine, 28, gave them a false name when they caught him urinating at the Sierra Madre Gold Line Station in Pasadena around 9:20 a.m. But he told them he had his identification card in his duffle bag, according to KTLA.
Deputies searched his bag and found a loaded AR-15, two loaded 30-round magazines, a loaded .40-caliber handgun with extended magazines, a machete-type knife, a rope, several rounds of live ammunition and a notebook with "unidentified writings," Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.
According to the deputy who arrested Goodine, he was not acting suspicious or displaying erratic behavior.
Goodine was being held at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station for suspicion of possession of a silencer, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine on $50,500 bail.
